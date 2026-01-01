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8.3
Kinoafisha Films The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI
8.3

The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI

, 2024
The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI
UAE / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
8.3

Cast

Mary Morgan
Sara
Kyra Jackson
Mansour
Tim Heller
Dani
Tim Heller
Dani
Tim Heller
Dani
Michael Sorich
Omar
Nate Begle
Various
Marijke Worra
Mariam
Christina Costello
Shamma
Joey Nasser
Teacher Ali
Joey Nasser
Teacher Ali
Jay Myers
Grandpa
Director Manuel Almela
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country UAE
Production year 2024
Also known as
Mughamarat Mansoor: Asr al-Dhaka al-Istenai, Mansour

Cartoon rating

8.3
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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