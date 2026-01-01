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8.3
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The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI
8.3
The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI
, 2024
The Adventures of Mansour: Age of AI
UAE / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
8.3
Cast
Mary Morgan
Sara
Kyra Jackson
Mansour
Tim Heller
Dani
Tim Heller
Dani
Tim Heller
Dani
Michael Sorich
Omar
Nate Begle
Various
Marijke Worra
Mariam
Christina Costello
Shamma
Joey Nasser
Teacher Ali
Joey Nasser
Teacher Ali
Jay Myers
Grandpa
Director
Manuel Almela
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
UAE
Production year
2024
Also known as
Mughamarat Mansoor: Asr al-Dhaka al-Istenai, Mansour
More
Cartoon rating
8.3
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
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