Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary
6.6
Kinoafisha Films A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary
6.6

A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary

, 2023
A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary
6.6

Synopsis

This hilarious and touching documentary tells the story of how three older, gay, "bears" working in Hollywood, tired of having their gay-themed ideas rejected by the mainstream, decided to self-produce their own web series. Against all odds, the comedy featuring three bear roommates like "The Golden Girls" solving crimes a la "Murder, She Wrote," became a sensation online and one of the most successful web shows of all time. The documentary examines ageism, body-shaming, sex-positivity, the creative process and how friendship and community can ultimately create something beloved all over the world.

Cast

Scott Beauchemin
Self
Karamo Brown
Self
Marcos Butron Jr.
Self
Kevin Chamberlin
Kevin Chamberlin
Self
Margaret Cho
Self
Rick Copp
Self
Joe Dietl
Self
Brooke Dillman
Brooke Dillman
Self
Peter Paige
Missi Pyle
Missi Pyle
Tuc Watkins
Tuc Watkins
Coley Cummiskey
Self
Director Eduardo Aquino
Writer Eduardo Aquino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 September 2023
Production 3 Bears Entertainment
Also known as
A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more