A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary
, 2023
A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary
USA / Documentary / 18+
6.6
Synopsis
This hilarious and touching documentary tells the story of how three older, gay, "bears" working in Hollywood, tired of having their gay-themed ideas rejected by the mainstream, decided to self-produce their own web series. Against all odds, the comedy featuring three bear roommates like "The Golden Girls" solving crimes a la "Murder, She Wrote," became a sensation online and one of the most successful web shows of all time. The documentary examines ageism, body-shaming, sex-positivity, the creative process and how friendship and community can ultimately create something beloved all over the world.