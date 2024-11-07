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Poster of Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
8.0
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
8.0

Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro

, 2024
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
8.0
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro - Subtitled trailer
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro  Subtitled trailer

Cast

Fedot Lvov
Fedot Lvov
Yldyaa
Gavril Menkyarov
Gavril Menkyarov
Ivan Konstantinov
Alisa Larionova
Director Alexey Romanov
Writer Lyubov Borisova, Alexey Romanov
Composer Arkadiy Ylakhov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 November 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Russia
Worldwide Gross $53,105
Production Sakha Film
Also known as
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro, Легенды вечных снегов, Хаар куйаар номохторо

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro - Subtitled trailer
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro Subtitled trailer
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