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Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
8.0
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
, 2024
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
Russia / Drama / 18+
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8.0
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
Subtitled trailer
Subtitled trailer
Cast
Fedot Lvov
Yldyaa
Gavril Menkyarov
Ivan Konstantinov
Alisa Larionova
Director
Alexey Romanov
Writer
Lyubov Borisova
,
Alexey Romanov
Composer
Arkadiy Ylakhov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
7 November 2024
Release date
7 November 2024
Russia
Worldwide Gross
$53,105
Production
Sakha Film
Also known as
Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro, Легенды вечных снегов, Хаар куйаар номохторо
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
7.8
IMDb
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Khaar kuyaar nomokhtoro
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