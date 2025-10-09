Young survivor of the siege Yura Tyukalov came to sports after the war, when it seemed he had no strength to live, let alone to conduct grueling training in academic rowing. But after meeting coaches Mikhail and Vera Savrimovich, Yura gets a second wind and starts life anew. Fates, burned by the war, unite in a team where everyone supports and inspires each other. Victories are not easy, but Yura has love, talent and a native team that is unstoppable: their goal is the Olympics in Helsinki.