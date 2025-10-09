Menu
Poster of Rowing for Gold
Poster of Rowing for Gold
Poster of Rowing for Gold
Poster of Rowing for Gold
4 posters
Rowing for Gold

Rowing for Gold

Pervyy na Olimpe
Synopsis

Young survivor of the siege Yura Tyukalov came to sports after the war, when it seemed he had no strength to live, let alone to conduct grueling training in academic rowing. But after meeting coaches Mikhail and Vera Savrimovich, Yura gets a second wind and starts life anew. Fates, burned by the war, unite in a team where everyone supports and inspires each other. Victories are not easy, but Yura has love, talent and a native team that is unstoppable: their goal is the Olympics in Helsinki.

Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 October 2025
Release date
9 October 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Production Central Partnership Productions, Star Media
Also known as
Pervyy na Olimpe, Rowing for Gold, Первый на Олимпе
Director
Artem Mihalkov
Artem Mihalkov
Cast
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Artem Bystrov
Artem Bystrov
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Elena Lyadova
Elena Lyadova
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Rowing for Gold - trailer
Rowing for Gold Trailer
Rowing for Gold - teaser-trailer
Rowing for Gold Teaser-trailer
Stills

«Rowing for Gold» now playing

