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Sting like a Bee
6.5
Sting like a Bee
, 2024
Sting like a Bee
Italy / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Director
Leone Balduzzi
Writer
Giorgia Pedini
,
Nicole Salotti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
C41
Also known as
Sting Like a Bee, Nõela nagu mesilane
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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