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Poster of Sting like a Bee
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Sting like a Bee
6.5

Sting like a Bee

, 2024
Sting like a Bee
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Sting like a Bee
6.5
Director Leone Balduzzi
Writer Giorgia Pedini, Nicole Salotti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2024
Production C41
Also known as
Sting Like a Bee, Nõela nagu mesilane

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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