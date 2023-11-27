Menu
Synopsis

The documentary was created to mark the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death. Inspired by his famous quote, "Painting isn't an aesthetic operation; it's a form of magic" the film focuses on Picasso's life and legacy, centered around the Picasso Museum in Paris. It explores his deep connection to the city, his personal complexities, and new aspects of his work recently uncovered by historians.

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 27 November 2023
Release date
11 September 2025 Brazil 12
4 November 2024 Czechia MP
16 November 2025 Great Britain 12A
27 November 2023 Italy T
30 October 2024 Latvia N12
13 September 2024 Poland
17 July 2024 USA
Worldwide Gross $56,327
Production 3D Produzioni, Nexo Digital
Also known as
Picasso: Un ribelle a Parigi - Storia di una vita e di un museo, Picasso: A Rebel in Paris - Story of a Life and a Museum, Picasso - A Rebel in Paris, Picasso - Um Rebelde em Paris, Picasso a Parigi - Storia di una Vita e di un Museo, Picasso. Buntownik w Paryżu, Picasso. Un rebelde en París, Pikaso. Nemiernieks Parīzē. Stāsts par dzīvi un muzeju
Director
Simona Risi
Cast
Mina Kavani
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
