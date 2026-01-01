Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Brutalist The Brutalist Awards

Awards and nominations of The Brutalist 2024

Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Director, Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Director
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Original Score
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Director
Winner
UNIMED Prize for Cultural Diversity
Winner
Premio CinemaSarà Award
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
