Films
The Brutalist
The Brutalist Awards
Awards and nominations of The Brutalist 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Director, Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Director
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Original Score
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Director
Winner
UNIMED Prize for Cultural Diversity
Winner
Premio CinemaSarà Award
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
