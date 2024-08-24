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6.4
Kinoafisha Films The New York Times Present: Lie to Fly
6.4

The New York Times Present: Lie to Fly

, 2024
The New York Times Present: Lie to Fly
USA / Documentary / 18+
6.4

Synopsis

A disgruntled pilot faces accusations of attempting to intentionally crash an Alaska Airlines flight, sparking a terrifying ordeal mid-air.
Composer John Morgan Askew
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 August 2024
World premiere 24 August 2024
Production The New York Times
Also known as
Lie to Fly, The New York Times Present: Lie to Fly

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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