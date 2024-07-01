Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of March to May
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films March to May

March to May

Od Marca Do Mája 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A family of five lives together in an old village house. While the parents are slowly aging, the children are growing up, and it is clear that they will soon go their own way. This unchanging rhythm of everyday life is disrupted by the unexpected news of the mother’s pregnancy, and the idea of a new sibling gradually affects all members of the household. March to May is an understated, intimate portrait of family togetherness, which is often expressed in the smallest of ways. An unassuming yet highly original story, filmed with the same tenderness and patience with which nature awakens every spring. Vojtěch Kočárník (kviff.com)
March to May - trailer
March to May  trailer
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 July 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Czechia
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
Production Czech Audiovisual Fund, PFX, Perfilm
Also known as
Od marca do mája, March to May, Od marca do maja
Director
Martin Pavol Repka
Cast
Zuzana Fialová
Natalia Fasankova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
March to May - trailer
March to May Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more