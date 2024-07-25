Menu
few votes
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Карындаш
18+
Comedy
trailer
trailer
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 July 2024
Release date
3 October 2024
Kazakhstan
16+
25 July 2024
Kyrgyzstan
Director
Samat Erkinbekov
Cast
Samat Erkinbekov
Ademi Beyshenbekova
Aysalkyn Azhymamatova
Ulan Omuraliev
Almaz Amanbaev
Film rating
0.0
Rate
7
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Карындаш
Trailer
0
0
Stills
