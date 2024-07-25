Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Карындаш
Poster of Карындаш
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Карындаш

Карындаш

Карындаш 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Карындаш - trailer
Карындаш  trailer
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 July 2024
Release date
3 October 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
25 July 2024 Kyrgyzstan
Director
Samat Erkinbekov
Cast
Samat Erkinbekov
Ademi Beyshenbekova
Aysalkyn Azhymamatova
Ulan Omuraliev
Almaz Amanbaev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 7 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Карындаш - trailer
Карындаш Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more