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Poster of Bad CGI Sharks
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Bad CGI Sharks
4.5

Bad CGI Sharks

, 2019
Bad CGI Sharks
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Bad CGI Sharks
4.5

Synopsis

Two estranged brothers are brought back together when a script they're writing comes to life and sends a poorly rendered digital shark to hunt them down in this meta take on the sharksploitation genre.

Cast

Matthew Ellsworth
Matthew
Jason Ellsworth
Jason
Matteo Molinari
Bernardo
Jenn Liu
Amy
Josh Sterling
Josh
Shaun Landry
Main Shark
Autumn Crockett
Anastasia 'Bikini Girl'
Ben Palacios
Dale E. Turner
Anna Cantarelli
Bloody Hand
Christopher Tisa
Billy 'Boyfriend'
Diane Levy
Sharon
Director MaJaMa
Composer Emilio Pozzolini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 10 June 2021
World premiere 1 August 2019
Budget $6,257
Also known as
Bad CGI Sharks, Shark!, Плохие цифровые акулы, 電脳鮫

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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