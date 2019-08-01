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Bad CGI Sharks
4.5
Bad CGI Sharks
, 2019
Bad CGI Sharks
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Horror / 18+
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4.5
Synopsis
Two estranged brothers are brought back together when a script they're writing comes to life and sends a poorly rendered digital shark to hunt them down in this meta take on the sharksploitation genre.
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Cast
Matthew Ellsworth
Matthew
Jason Ellsworth
Jason
Matteo Molinari
Bernardo
Jenn Liu
Amy
Josh Sterling
Josh
Shaun Landry
Main Shark
Autumn Crockett
Anastasia 'Bikini Girl'
Ben Palacios
Dale E. Turner
Anna Cantarelli
Bloody Hand
Christopher Tisa
Billy 'Boyfriend'
Diane Levy
Sharon
Director
MaJaMa
Composer
Emilio Pozzolini
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
10 June 2021
World premiere
1 August 2019
Budget
$6,257
Also known as
Bad CGI Sharks, Shark!, Плохие цифровые акулы, 電脳鮫
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Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Matthew
Jesus!
Jason
No! Jason! But you got the J right!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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