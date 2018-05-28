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Death Toilet
3.7
Death Toilet
, 2018
Death Toilet
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Quotes
3.7
Synopsis
Vietnam veteran Brett Baxter comes home to settle his dead brother's affairs and soon realizes that his toilet may be the embodiment of Satan.
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Cast
Mike Hartsfield
Brett Baxter
Isaac Golub
Father Dingleberry
Micheal J. Vogelsang
Real Estate Guy
Evan Jacobs
Brother Baxter
Director
Evan Jacobs
Writer
Mike Hartsfield
,
Evan Jacobs
Composer
Shawn Miller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
28 May 2018
World premiere
28 May 2018
Budget
$500
Also known as
Death Toilet, デストイレ
More
Film rating
3.7
Rate
10
votes
3.3
IMDb
Quotes
Father Dingleberry
That toilet has some explaining to do
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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