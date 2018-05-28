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3.7
Kinoafisha Films Death Toilet
3.7

Death Toilet

, 2018
Death Toilet
USA / Horror / 18+
3.7

Synopsis

Vietnam veteran Brett Baxter comes home to settle his dead brother's affairs and soon realizes that his toilet may be the embodiment of Satan.

Cast

Mike Hartsfield
Brett Baxter
Isaac Golub
Father Dingleberry
Micheal J. Vogelsang
Real Estate Guy
Evan Jacobs
Brother Baxter
Director Evan Jacobs
Writer Mike Hartsfield, Evan Jacobs
Composer Shawn Miller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 28 May 2018
World premiere 28 May 2018
Budget $500
Also known as
Death Toilet, デストイレ

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
3.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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