Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
, 2024
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Mark Rozovsky
Self
Yury Ryashentsev
Self
Sergey Shargunov
Self
Director
Daniil Dukhovskoy
,
Dmitry Zavilgelsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 July 2024
Release date
25 July 2024
Russia
Кинотайм
Worldwide Gross
$228
Also known as
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee, «Юность». Журнал, устремленный в будущее
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree