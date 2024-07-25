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Poster of «Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films «Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee

«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee

, 2024
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of «Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee - Trailer
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee  Trailer

Cast

Mark Rozovsky
Self
Yury Ryashentsev
Self
Sergey Shargunov
Self
Director Daniil Dukhovskoy, Dmitry Zavilgelsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 July 2024
Release date
25 July 2024 Russia Кинотайм
Worldwide Gross $228
Also known as
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee, «Юность». Журнал, устремленный в будущее

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«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee - Trailer
«Yunost». Zhurnal, ustremlennyy v budushchee Trailer
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