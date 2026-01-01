Menu
Poster of Return from Africa
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Return from Africa

Return from Africa

Le retour d'Afrique 18+
Synopsis

An ode to liberated speech and to the power of words, "those one speaks to others, those one speaks in silence", Alain Tanner's third film is inspired by a poet and a poetic text which deeply affected him as a young director.
Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 2 May 1973
Release date
20 September 1973 France
11 December 1974 Spain
2 May 1973 Switzerland
16 September 1973 USA
Production Groupe 5, Télévision Suisse-Romande (TSR), Filmanthrope
Also known as
Le retour d'Afrique, Return from Africa, Die Rückkehr aus Afrika, El regreso de África, El retorno de África, Powrót z Afryki, Regresso de África, Visszatérés Afrikából, Возвращение из Африки
Director
Alain Tanner
Cast
Josée Destoop
François Marthouret
Juliet Berto
Anne Wiazemsky
Jacqueline Cuénod
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
