1 poster
Return from Africa
Le retour d'Afrique
18+
Drama
Synopsis
An ode to liberated speech and to the power of words, "those one speaks to others, those one speaks in silence", Alain Tanner's third film is inspired by a poet and a poetic text which deeply affected him as a young director.
Country
Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
2 May 1973
Release date
20 September 1973
France
11 December 1974
Spain
2 May 1973
Switzerland
16 September 1973
USA
Production
Groupe 5, Télévision Suisse-Romande (TSR), Filmanthrope
Also known as
Le retour d'Afrique, Return from Africa, Die Rückkehr aus Afrika, El regreso de África, El retorno de África, Powrót z Afryki, Regresso de África, Visszatérés Afrikából, Возвращение из Африки
Director
Alain Tanner
Cast
Josée Destoop
François Marthouret
Juliet Berto
Anne Wiazemsky
Jacqueline Cuénod
Film rating
7.3
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
