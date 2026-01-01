Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie Awards
Awards and nominations of Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 1972
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actress
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Sound Track
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
