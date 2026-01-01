Menu
Kinoafisha Films Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie Awards

Awards and nominations of Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 1972

Academy Awards, USA 1973 Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actress
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Sound Track
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
