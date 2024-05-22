Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Viet and Nam
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Viet and Nam

Viet and Nam

Trong lòng dat 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the depths of the underground coal mines, where danger awaits and darkness prevails, Nam and Viêt, both young miners, cherish fleeting moments, knowing that one of them will soon leave for a new life across the sea.
Country France / Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Philippines / Singapore / USA / Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 May 2025
World premiere 22 May 2024
Release date
25 September 2024 France
7 August 2025 Germany
7 March 2025 Lithuania N16
Worldwide Gross $58,192
Production Epicmedia Productions, E&W Films, Deuxieme Ligne Films
Also known as
Trong lòng dat, Viet and Nam, Viet und Nam, Trong Lòng Đất, Viet e Nam, Viet i Nam, Viêt và Nam, Вьет и Нам, 越與南
Director
Minh Quy Truong
Cast
Thanh Hai Pham
Duy Bao Dinh Dao
Thi Nga Nguyen
Viet Tung Le
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more