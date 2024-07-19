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Poster of Vishesham
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Vishesham
7.7

Vishesham

, 2024
Vishesham
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Vishesham
7.7

Cast

Madhusoodanan Anand
Shiju Bhakthan
Chinnu Chandni Nair
Sajitha
Johny Antony
Ganapathy
Althaf Salim
Saji
Vineeth Thattil David
SI Johny
Baiju Ezhupunna
Gilu Joseph
Maala Parvathi
Mary
Sooraj Pops
P.P. Kunhikrishnan
Rahul
Director Sooraj Tom
Writer Madhusoodanan Anand
Composer Madhusoodanan Anand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 September 2024
World premiere 19 July 2024
Release date
19 July 2024 India UA
19 July 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 50,000,000 INR
Production Ezinematic Pictures, Step 2 Films, Wonder Moods Production
Also known as
Vishesham

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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