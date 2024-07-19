7.7Vishesham
Vishesham, 2024
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Cast
Madhusoodanan Anand
Shiju Bhakthan
Chinnu Chandni Nair
Sajitha
Johny Antony
Ganapathy
Althaf Salim
Saji
Vineeth Thattil David
SI Johny
Baiju Ezhupunna
Gilu Joseph
Maala Parvathi
Mary
Sooraj Pops
P.P. Kunhikrishnan
Rahul
Director Sooraj Tom
Writer Madhusoodanan Anand
Composer Madhusoodanan Anand
Film details
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 September 2024
World premiere 19 July 2024
Release date
|19 July 2024
|India
|UA
|19 July 2024
|UAE
|TBC
Budget 50,000,000 INR
Production Ezinematic Pictures, Step 2 Films, Wonder Moods Production
Also known as
Vishesham
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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