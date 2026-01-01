Menu
Awards and nominations of Baby Doll 1956

Academy Awards, USA 1957 Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Director
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957 BAFTA Awards 1957
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
