Gipsy

Gipsy

Gipsy 18+
Gipsy - trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 June 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Russia Must see magic film
Worldwide Gross $6,458
Production creative association
Also known as
Gipsy, Джипси
Director
Aysel Nazarli
Cast
Ioann Jani Kuznetsov
Indira Kuznetsova
Serafima Kuznetsova
Ladushka Pomerantseva
Gennadiy Vinogradov
0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Gipsy Trailer
