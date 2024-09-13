Menu
The Inn
The Inn
18+
Comedy
Horror
Synopsis
Both Guests and Staff at the Palm Court Motel have become prey, after a serial killer checks in for the night.
The Inn
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Production year
2024
Online premiere
13 September 2024
World premiere
13 September 2024
Release date
13 September 2024
USA
R
Budget
$24,000
Production
Greasy Boys FIlms
Also known as
The Inn, Гостиница
Director
Kevin Beganovic
Sloan Losch
Cast
Aimee Rolfsen
Lance Tafelski
Heather Harlow
Diana Durango
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
The Inn
Trailer
0
0
Stills
