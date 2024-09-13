Menu
Poster of The Inn
1 poster
The Inn

The Inn

The Inn 18+
Synopsis

Both Guests and Staff at the Palm Court Motel have become prey, after a serial killer checks in for the night.
The Inn - trailer
The Inn  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 September 2024
World premiere 13 September 2024
Release date
13 September 2024 USA R
Budget $24,000
Production Greasy Boys FIlms
Also known as
The Inn, Гостиница
Director
Kevin Beganovic
Sloan Losch
Cast
Aimee Rolfsen
Lance Tafelski
Heather Harlow
Diana Durango
Cast and Crew

Film Trailers
The Inn - trailer
The Inn Trailer
Stills
