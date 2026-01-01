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Poster of Touch
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Touch
5.3

Touch

, 2025
Touch
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Touch
5.3

Synopsis

John J. Touch, 41 year old slob with no job, a drunk who's lost all hope, finds himself going from bar to bar, drowning deeper and deeper in a world of self pity. After the tragic death of his wife 5 years ago, brother in law and law
Writer Rudy Roopchan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Production Tnorala, United Creative Pictures
Also known as
Touch

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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