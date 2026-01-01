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5.3
Kinoafisha
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Touch
5.3
Touch
, 2025
Touch
USA / Comedy, Family, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Filming locations
5.3
Synopsis
John J. Touch, 41 year old slob with no job, a drunk who's lost all hope, finds himself going from bar to bar, drowning deeper and deeper in a world of self pity. After the tragic death of his wife 5 years ago, brother in law and law
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Writer
Rudy Roopchan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Production
Tnorala, United Creative Pictures
Also known as
Touch
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
13
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
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