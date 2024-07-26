Robin and the Hood
Robin and the Hoods
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
26 July 2024
World premiere
26 July 2024
Release date
|17 October 2024
|Russia
| RWV Film, Must see magic film
|
|24 October 2024
|Kazakhstan
|
|12+
|24 October 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|
|24 October 2024
|Uzbekistan
|
|6+
Worldwide Gross
$112,756
Production
Future Artists Entertainment, SilverReel Partners, Silver Reel
Also known as
Robin and the Hoods, Robin and the Hood, Robin i obrońcy królestwa, Robin ja kapuutsid, Робин Гуд, Робин Гуд и хранители леса