Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Robin and the Hood
Poster of Robin and the Hood
Рейтинги
5.5 IMDb Rating: 4.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Robin and the Hood

Robin and the Hood

Robin and the Hoods 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

For tenacious 11-year-old Robin and her loyal band of friends 'The Hoods', the patch of overgrown scrubland at the end of their cul-de-sac is a magical kingdom.
Robin and the Hood - trailer
Robin and the Hood  trailer
Country Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 July 2024
World premiere 26 July 2024
Release date
17 October 2024 Russia RWV Film, Must see magic film
24 October 2024 Kazakhstan 12+
24 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan
24 October 2024 Uzbekistan 6+
Worldwide Gross $112,756
Production Future Artists Entertainment, SilverReel Partners, Silver Reel
Also known as
Robin and the Hoods, Robin and the Hood, Robin i obrońcy królestwa, Robin ja kapuutsid, Робин Гуд, Робин Гуд и хранители леса
Director
Phil Hawkins
Cast
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie
Mark Williams
Mark Williams
Tom Goodman-Hill
Tom Goodman-Hill
Christine Bottomley
Christine Bottomley
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Films about Children Films about Children
Family Films for All Ages Family Films for All Ages

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Robin and the Hood - trailer
Robin and the Hood Trailer
Robin and the Hood - trailer in russian
Robin and the Hood Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more