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6.4
Kinoafisha
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The Gospel According to Ciretta
6.4
The Gospel According to Ciretta
, 2024
The Gospel According to Ciretta
Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Cast
'Ciretta' Ciro Granada
'Perzechella' Giuseppina Andelora
'Capitano' Angelo Picone
Angelo Giordano
Director
Caroline von der Tann
Writer
Caroline von der Tann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Parallelo 41
Also known as
The Gospel According to Ciretta, Ewangelia według Ciretty, Το κατά Τσιρέτα Ευαγγέλιο
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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