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Poster of The Gospel According to Ciretta
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Gospel According to Ciretta
6.4

The Gospel According to Ciretta

, 2024
The Gospel According to Ciretta
Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Gospel According to Ciretta
6.4

Cast

'Ciretta' Ciro Granada
'Perzechella' Giuseppina Andelora
'Capitano' Angelo Picone
Angelo Giordano
Director Caroline von der Tann
Writer Caroline von der Tann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Parallelo 41
Also known as
The Gospel According to Ciretta, Ewangelia według Ciretty, Το κατά Τσιρέτα Ευαγγέλιο

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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