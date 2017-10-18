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Poster of The Experimental City
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Experimental City
6.5

The Experimental City

, 2017
The Experimental City
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Experimental City
6.5

Synopsis

In the 1960s, frustrated by the growing problem of urban pollution, Athelstan Spilhaus, a visionary scientist and futurist comic strip writer, assembled a team of experts to develop a bold experiment: the Minnesota Experimental City (MXC). MXC would be the city of the future, a domed metropolis for 250,000 pioneering residents, built from scratch and using cutting-edge technology to prevent urban sprawl and pollution. Things didn’t quite go as planned, as explored in Chad Friedrichs’ fascinating look back at the would-be city of tomorrow.
Director Chad Freidrichs
Composer Benjamin Balcom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 18 October 2017
Also known as
The Experimental City, Eksperimentaallinn, 실험적 도시

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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