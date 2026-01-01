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Poster of Ellis
Kinoafisha Films Ellis

Ellis

, 2022
Ellis
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of Ellis

Synopsis

The life and times of jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr., patriarch of the First Family of Jazz, who turned teaching music into a Civil Rights Act, mentored a generation of top musicians and, drawing from his hometown of New Orleans,...

Cast

Ellis Marsalis
Self
Branford Marsalis
Self
Wynton Marsalis
Self
Jason Marsalis
Self
Delfeayo Marsalis
Self
Ellis Marsalis III
Self
John Ellis
Self - Saxophonist
Derek Douget
Self
Michele Brierre
Self
Steve Masakowski
Self
Director Sascha Just
Writer Sascha Just
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2022
Also known as
Ellis, Ellis Marsalis

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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