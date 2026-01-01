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Ellis
Ellis
, 2022
Ellis
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
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Synopsis
The life and times of jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr., patriarch of the First Family of Jazz, who turned teaching music into a Civil Rights Act, mentored a generation of top musicians and, drawing from his hometown of New Orleans,...
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Cast
Ellis Marsalis
Self
Branford Marsalis
Self
Wynton Marsalis
Self
Jason Marsalis
Self
Delfeayo Marsalis
Self
Ellis Marsalis III
Self
John Ellis
Self - Saxophonist
Derek Douget
Self
Michele Brierre
Self
Steve Masakowski
Self
Director
Sascha Just
Writer
Sascha Just
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2022
Also known as
Ellis, Ellis Marsalis
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