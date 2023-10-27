Menu
6.0 IMDb Rating: 4.2
Mixing both comedy and drama, CAMP is an ensemble coming-of-age story centered around a group of teenagers who navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleep-away camp.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 October 2023
World premiere 27 October 2023
Production Certified Fool Productions, Yale Productions, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Camp, Camp - Un'estate indimenticabile, Summer Camp, Улетные каникулы
Director
Josh Yunis
Cast
Annalise Basso
Annalise Basso
Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould
Teo Halm
Steven Huffaker
Joey King
Joey King
6.0
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
