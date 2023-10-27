Menu
Synopsis
Mixing both comedy and drama, CAMP is an ensemble coming-of-age story centered around a group of teenagers who navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleep-away camp.
Camp
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 October 2023
World premiere
27 October 2023
Production
Certified Fool Productions, Yale Productions, Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Camp, Camp - Un'estate indimenticabile, Summer Camp, Улетные каникулы
Director
Josh Yunis
Cast
Annalise Basso
Nolan Gould
Teo Halm
Steven Huffaker
Joey King
Film rating
6.0
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
