Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin
7.9

Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin

, 2017
Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin
7.9

Synopsis

Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin tells the post-war history of Berlin through its plants. The film takes us from the Trümmerlandschaften and their unique ecologies to the abandoned roofs of the Friedrichshagen Waterworks on the edge of the city. Encountering an extraordinary variety of spontaneous vegetation from all over the world that has sprouted along railway lines, street corners, and in the distinctive Brachen of Berlin. In Natura Urbana the changing vegetation of Berlin serves as a parallel history to war-time destruction, geo-political division, and the newest phase of urban transformation. Natura Urbana takes us on a unique journey through Berlin ranging from the botanical microcosm of cracked paving stones to elaborate attempts to map the entire city in terms of its distinctive ecological zones.
Director Matthew Gandy
Writer Matthew Gandy
Composer Jonathan Schorr
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 14 July 2017
Also known as
Natura Urbana: The Brachen of Berlin, Natura Urbana: Die Brachen von Berlin

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more