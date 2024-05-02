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Poster of Fever Dream
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Fever Dream
6.8

Fever Dream

, 2023
Fever Dream
Saudi Arabia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fever Dream
6.8

Synopsis

A retired football star, notorious and oppressed by the media, cooperates with his daughter in an opportunity to take revenge on the social media portal. The more they dive into the dream of fame and stardom, the greater their involvement.

Cast

Sohayb Godus
Samado
Njm
Ahlam
Fatima AlBanawi
Alaa
Ismail Alhassan
Gambari
Nour Alkhadra
Rana
Baraa Alem
Ledo
Abdulaziz Alshehri
Abu Muhayya
Hakeem Jomah
Hakeem
Muhammad Bakhsh
Sheikh Majed
Khalid Abdulaziz
Naif Aljuma
Director Faris Godus
Writer Faris Godus, Sohayb Godus
Composer Omar Bahabri, Jaloog
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Saudi Arabia
Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 6 June 2025
World premiere 2 May 2024
Release date
2 May 2024 Saudi Arabia
Worldwide Gross $1,229
Production Tape Productions
Also known as
Fever Dream, Ahlam Alasr

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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