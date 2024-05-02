Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Fever Dream
6.8
Fever Dream
, 2023
Fever Dream
Saudi Arabia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
A retired football star, notorious and oppressed by the media, cooperates with his daughter in an opportunity to take revenge on the social media portal. The more they dive into the dream of fame and stardom, the greater their involvement.
Expand
Cast
Sohayb Godus
Samado
Njm
Ahlam
Fatima AlBanawi
Alaa
Ismail Alhassan
Gambari
Nour Alkhadra
Rana
Baraa Alem
Ledo
Abdulaziz Alshehri
Abu Muhayya
Hakeem Jomah
Hakeem
Muhammad Bakhsh
Sheikh Majed
Khalid Abdulaziz
Naif Aljuma
Director
Faris Godus
Writer
Faris Godus
,
Sohayb Godus
Composer
Omar Bahabri
,
Jaloog
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Saudi Arabia
Runtime
3 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
6 June 2025
World premiere
2 May 2024
Release date
2 May 2024
Saudi Arabia
Worldwide Gross
$1,229
Production
Tape Productions
Also known as
Fever Dream, Ahlam Alasr
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree