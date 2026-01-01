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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Family Weekend
7.6
Family Weekend
, 2024
Weekend in familie
Romania / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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7.6
Cast
Mihnea Toma
Mihnea Toma
Director
Mihnea Toma
Writer
Mihnea Toma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Universitatea Nationala de Arta Teatrala si Cinematografica "I.L. Caragiale" (UNATC)
Also known as
Weekend in familie, Family Weekend
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
13
votes
7.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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