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Poster of Family Weekend
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Family Weekend
7.6

Family Weekend

, 2024
Weekend in familie
Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Family Weekend
7.6

Cast

Mihnea Toma
Mihnea Toma
Director Mihnea Toma
Writer Mihnea Toma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Universitatea Nationala de Arta Teatrala si Cinematografica "I.L. Caragiale" (UNATC)
Also known as
Weekend in familie, Family Weekend

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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