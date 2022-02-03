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Poster of Licht - Stockhausen's Legacy
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Licht - Stockhausen's Legacy
7.6

Licht - Stockhausen's Legacy

, 2022
Licht
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Licht - Stockhausen's Legacy
7.6

Synopsis

Internationally acclaimed director Oeke Hoogendijk reconstructs the musical universe and dramatic life story of the legendary and controversial composer Karlheinz Stockhausen. Licht shows the creation of his magnum opus; the most radical opera cycle in history.

Cast

Pierre Audi
Self
Mary Bauermeister
Self
Pia Davila
Fee Suzanne de Ruiter
Self
Wojciech Dziedzic
Self
René Jonker
Self
Kathinka Pasveer
Self
Urs Schönebaum
Self
Suzanne Stephens
Self
Johanna Stephens-Janning
Self
Director Oeke Hoogendijk
Writer Oeke Hoogendijk, Fabie Hulsebos
Composer Michel Schöpping
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 February 2022
World premiere 3 February 2022
Production Witfilm
Also known as
Licht, Licht - Stockhausen's Legacy, Licht - szaleństwo czy opera, Světlo

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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