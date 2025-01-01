Menu
Poster of RIP
RIP
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 January 2026
World premiere 15 January 2026
Release date
16 January 2026 Thailand
Production Artists Equity
Also known as
The Rip, A nagy fogás, El botín, Łup, The Rip: Tentația corupției, Лакомый кусок, 全信没收
Director
Joe Carnahan
Cast
Matt Damon
Ben Affleck
Shawn Michael
Cast and Crew

Film rating

