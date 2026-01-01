Menu
Poster of Becoming The Beckhams
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Becoming The Beckhams

Becoming The Beckhams

Becoming The Beckhams 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 51 minutes
Production year 2021
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Becoming the Beckhams
Director
Ben Sempey
Cast
Victoria Beckham
David Beckham
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
