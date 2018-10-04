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Poster of Crazy Wedding
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Crazy Wedding
6.1

Crazy Wedding

, 2018
Skazhene vesillya
Ukraine / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Crazy Wedding
6.1

Synopsis

Vasyl Serediuk - head of the local Museum - having sent his daughter Kateryna to a french university, never expected the outcome: a month ago she informed him that she is getting married to a French heart surgeon François. Since then Vasyl’s proud statement spread throughout the whole region: “The Serediuks have made their European choice!". How huge was his surprise when he saw that the cherished European future son-in-law is a Frenchman of African origin. Organizing a wedding so that it never happens seems like a brilliant idea. But when true love stands in the way, the success of such plan is not a given.

Cast

Iryna Melnyk
Nazar Zadneprovskiy
Jimmy Woha Woha
Polina Vasylyna
Polina Vasylyna
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Lesia Samaieva
Lesia Samaieva
Writer Mykola Kutsyk, Oleksii Prykhodko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 1 July 2020
World premiere 4 October 2018
Release date
4 October 2018 Ukraine 12+
Budget 10,800,000 UAH
Worldwide Gross $1,966,105
Production Film.ua, Prototype Production, Ukrainian Film School
Also known as
Skazhene vesillya, Crazy Wedding, Beprotiškos vestuvės, Pöörased pulmad, Szalone wesele, Una boda de locos, Zwariowane wesele, Безумная свадьба, Скажене весілля

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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