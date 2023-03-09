Menu
Russian
5.1 IMDb Rating: 4.5
2 posters
Pulau 18+
Synopsis

The vacation of a group of youngsters turns into an endless horrifying nightmare after a losing bet forces them to spend a night on a deserted island. As they stumble upon a mysterious abandoned village there, they accidentally break an old spell that was placed to restrain an antagonizing spirit trapped in the island. One by one, they are made to suffer the gripping and gruesome consequences of their mistakes, infuriating an evil creature that needs human blood to stay alive. The only way out is in the hands of a girl who desperately needs to use her supernatural gift to untangle an unsettling history connected to a tainted cross-cultural love story.
Pulau - trailer in russian
Pulau  trailer in russian
Country Malaysia
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 March 2023
World premiere 9 March 2023
Release date
31 October 2024 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
22 March 2023 Indonesia 17+
9 March 2023 Malaysia
16 March 2023 Singapore M18
31 March 2023 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $219,322
Production Filmforce Studio, My Way Pictures, WebTVAsia
Also known as
Pulau, Island, Cursed Island, Đảo Tội Ác, Pulau - Insel der Dämonen, The Island, Проклятый остров, 禁咒島
Director
Eu Ho
Cast
Amelia Henderson
Alif Satar
Ikmal Amry
Sanjna Suri
Joey Leong
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
15 votes
4.5 IMDb
Film Reviews

ghg04197 30 October 2024, 12:21
Если скучно, то можно сходить
ghg04197 30 October 2024, 12:20
Не понравился, банальщина
Pulau - trailer in russian
Pulau Trailer in russian
Stills
