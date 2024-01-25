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Poster of The Old Bachelor
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Old Bachelor
6.9

The Old Bachelor

, 2024
Pir Pesar
Iran / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Old Bachelor
6.9

Synopsis

In an Iran weighed down by a struggling economy, two middle-aged brothers live with their bullying father. A man prone to rages and driven by chauvinism, the father’s abusiveness found his second wife leaving him. Now he picks on his eldest son, while the younger sibling fantasises about ways to kill his father. When the man rents out the flat above to a young woman, with intentions of marrying her, the woman’s attraction to the older son slowly pushes this profoundly damaged family to breaking point.

Cast

Hajir Sam Ahmadi
Mahsa Bagheri
Hamed Behdad
Ali bastani
Mohammad Reza Davoudnejad
Ghamkhar
Babak Hamidian
Montaghed
Leila Hatami
Leila Hatami
Rana
Hassan Pourshirazi
Golam bastani
Ali Rahimi
Fahimeh Rahimnia
Rana's mother
Mohammad Valizadegan
Reza bastani
Reza Rooygari
Rana's father
Director Oktay Baraheni
Writer Oktay Baraheni
Composer Hesam Naseri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 January 2024
Release date
11 June 2025 Iran
Production Amerian Film, FilmNet
Also known as
Pir Pesar, The Old Bachelor

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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