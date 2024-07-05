Menu
Onsen Shark

Onsen Shark

Onsen shâku 18+
Synopsis

There have been cases of mysterious disappearances of onsen visitors in Atsumi city in S prefecture.The victims were eventually found dead with signs of severe injuries to their bodies resembling a vicious shark attack.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 July 2025
World premiere 5 July 2024
Release date
7 November 2025 Finland K-16
5 July 2024 Japan
Worldwide Gross $34,714
Production Plan A
Also known as
Onsen shâku, Hotspring Sharkattack, Onsen Shark, Hot Spring Shark Attack, 温泉シャーク, 溫泉鯊
Director
Morihito Inoue
Cast
Shôichirô Akaboshi
Takuya Fujimura
Kiyobumi Kaneko
Koichi Makigami
Masaki Naito
Film rating

5.7
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
