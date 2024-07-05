Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Onsen Shark
Onsen Shark
Onsen shâku
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
There have been cases of mysterious disappearances of onsen visitors in Atsumi city in S prefecture.The victims were eventually found dead with signs of severe injuries to their bodies resembling a vicious shark attack.
Expand
Onsen Shark
trailer
trailer
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
11 July 2025
World premiere
5 July 2024
Release date
7 November 2025
Finland
K-16
5 July 2024
Japan
Worldwide Gross
$34,714
Production
Plan A
Also known as
Onsen shâku, Hotspring Sharkattack, Onsen Shark, Hot Spring Shark Attack, 温泉シャーク, 溫泉鯊
Director
Morihito Inoue
Cast
Shôichirô Akaboshi
Takuya Fujimura
Kiyobumi Kaneko
Koichi Makigami
Masaki Naito
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
14
votes
5.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Onsen Shark
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree