Poster of Lioness
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lioness

Lioness

Emalõvi 18+
Synopsis

When 15-year-old rebellious Stefi goes missing, her mother Helena has nothing left to lose anymore – why cling to sanity when madness offers a chance for reconciliation and love?
Country Estonia / Latvia / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024 Estonia
Production Allfilm, Heimathafen Film, Ego Media
Also known as
Lioness, Emalõvi, Lwica, Ільвіца
Director
Liina Trishkina
Cast
Andry Vildak
Katariina Unt
Ivo Uukkivi
Elina Masing
Joonas Mikk
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
