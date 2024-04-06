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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar
6.3
Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar
, 2024
Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar
Spain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.3
Cast
Marta Balletbò-Coll
Júlia Bertran
Eduardo Gión
Madame Hiroshima
Azahara Moyano
Lahcen Ouchat
Sandra Soro
Saya Solana
Rosi
Pere Vall
Toñi Vargas
Director
Marc Ferrer
Writer
Marc Ferrer
Composer
Adrià Arbona
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
6 April 2024
Worldwide Gross
$1,775
Production
Películas inmundas
Also known as
Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar, To Laugh, to Sing, Perchance to Cry
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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