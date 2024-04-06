Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar
6.3

Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar

, 2024
Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar
Spain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
6.3

Cast

Marta Balletbò-Coll
Júlia Bertran
Eduardo Gión
Madame Hiroshima
Azahara Moyano
Lahcen Ouchat
Sandra Soro
Saya Solana
Rosi
Pere Vall
Toñi Vargas
Director Marc Ferrer
Writer Marc Ferrer
Composer Adrià Arbona
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 April 2024
Worldwide Gross $1,775
Production Películas inmundas
Also known as
Reir, cantar, tal vez llorar, To Laugh, to Sing, Perchance to Cry

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more