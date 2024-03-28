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7.3
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Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
7.3
Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
, 2024
Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
FILM IS DEAD. LONG LIVE FILM! is a lively and loving tribute to the private film collector, a celebration of the fetishistic subculture of pre-video movie-love, and a timely reminder of the glories of analog film.
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Cast
Louis DiCrescenzo
Self
Geoffrey Curtis
Self
Ray Faiola
Stu Fink
Bob Furmanek
Ira Gallen
Dave Baker
Self
Terry Bange
Self
Helge Bernhardt
Self
John Carpenter
Self
Connie Carpenter
Self
Jesse Crooks
Self
Director
Peter Flynn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
28 March 2024
Production
Cold Eye Films
Also known as
Film Is Dead. Long Live Film!, Viva Film!
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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