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Poster of Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
7.3

Film is Dead. Long Live Film!

, 2024
Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Film is Dead. Long Live Film!
7.3

Synopsis

FILM IS DEAD. LONG LIVE FILM! is a lively and loving tribute to the private film collector, a celebration of the fetishistic subculture of pre-video movie-love, and a timely reminder of the glories of analog film.

Cast

Louis DiCrescenzo
Self
Geoffrey Curtis
Self
Ray Faiola
Stu Fink
Bob Furmanek
Ira Gallen
Dave Baker
Self
Terry Bange
Self
Helge Bernhardt
Self
John Carpenter
Self
Connie Carpenter
Self
Jesse Crooks
Self
Director Peter Flynn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 March 2024
Production Cold Eye Films
Also known as
Film Is Dead. Long Live Film!, Viva Film!

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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