The Featherweight

Synopsis

The true life story of world champion Willie Pep, the fighter with the most wins in professional boxing and his long-shot journey out of retirement and back into the ring.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 September 2023
Worldwide Gross $22,011
Production Appian Way, Golden Ratio Films Pvt Ltd, Blisspoint Entertainment
Also known as
The Featherweight, Mistrz wagi piórkowej, Полулёгкий вес, 拳王佩普的第232個發薪日
Director
Robert Kolodny
Cast
James Madio
Ruby Wolf
Keir Gilchrist
Keir Gilchrist
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
