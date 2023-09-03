Menu
The Featherweight
The Featherweight
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Drama
Sport
Synopsis
The true life story of world champion Willie Pep, the fighter with the most wins in professional boxing and his long-shot journey out of retirement and back into the ring.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 September 2023
Worldwide Gross
$22,011
Production
Appian Way, Golden Ratio Films Pvt Ltd, Blisspoint Entertainment
Also known as
The Featherweight, Mistrz wagi piórkowej, Полулёгкий вес, 拳王佩普的第232個發薪日
Director
Robert Kolodny
Cast
James Madio
Ruby Wolf
Keir Gilchrist
Stephen Lang
Ron Livingston
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
