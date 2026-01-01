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Poster of Revival
Kinoafisha Films Revival

Revival

, 2020
Revival
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Revival

Synopsis

In the spring of 2017, four older choreographers, once seminal participants in the modern dance world and Broadway, started the monumental task of creating dances with a diverse group of New York seniors, most of whom had never dance

Cast

George Faison
Self
Ellen Graff
Self
Naomi Goldberg Haas
Self
Stuart Hodes
Self
Marni Thomas Wood
Self
Director Josefina Rotman Lyons
Composer Jared Samuel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2020
Also known as
Revival

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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