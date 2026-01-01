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Revival
Revival
, 2020
Revival
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
In the spring of 2017, four older choreographers, once seminal participants in the modern dance world and Broadway, started the monumental task of creating dances with a diverse group of New York seniors, most of whom had never dance
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Cast
George Faison
Self
Ellen Graff
Self
Naomi Goldberg Haas
Self
Stuart Hodes
Self
Marni Thomas Wood
Self
Director
Josefina Rotman Lyons
Composer
Jared Samuel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2020
Also known as
Revival
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