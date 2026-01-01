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6.4
Kinoafisha Films Metamorphosis
6.4

Metamorphosis

, 2023
Metamorphosis
Netherlands / Biography, Documentary / 18+
6.4

Cast

Pierre Bokma
Johann Gabriel Doppelmayr
Tsead Bruinja
Christoph Arnold
Jonathan Huisman
Zacharias Conrad von Uffenbach
Sander Saers
Johann Adreas Graff
Sieger Sloot
Arnold Houbraken
Carly Wijs
Maria Sibylla Merian
Director Pim Zwier
Writer Pim Zwier
Composer Judith Steenbrink, Tineke Steenbrink
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Moondocs
Also known as
Metamorphosis, Metamorfoza

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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