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Poster of Kallafiorr
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Kallafiorr
6.7

Kallafiorr

, 2000
Kallafiorr
Poland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Kallafiorr
6.7

Cast

Andrzej Chyra
Andrzej Chyra
Brando
Daniel Bloom
Szpilberg
Katarzyna Trzcinska
Gejsza
Aleksandra Niespielak
Lena
Robert Dabrowski
Bubu
Tomasz Kalczynski
Maczo
Jacek Borcuch
Blum
Krzysztof Krauze
Aleksander Gawek
Cent
Janusz Grudzinski
Husband
Beata Bandurska
Wife
Director Jacek Borcuch
Writer Jacek Borcuch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 7 February 2000
Release date
7 February 2000 Poland 16
Also known as
Kallafiorr

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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