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6.9
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Ja, Rosinski
6.9
Ja, Rosinski
, 2024
Ja, Rosinski
Poland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.9
Cast
Grzegorz Rosinski
Self
Director
Piotr Kielar
Writer
Piotr Kielar
Composer
Wojciech Mazolewski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Delord, HBO Max Central Europe
Also known as
Ja, Rosinski, Ja, Rosiński
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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