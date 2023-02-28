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7.1
Kinoafisha
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Why We Fight
7.1
Why We Fight
, 2023
Pourquoi on se bat
France / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
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7.1
Synopsis
"Avant l'Orage" founders Camille Étienne and Solal Moisan recall the journey and the experiences that fueled their activism of today.
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Director
Camille Etienne
,
Solal Moisan
Writer
Camille Etienne
,
Solal Moisan
Composer
Augustin Saldjian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 February 2023
Production
Echo Studio
Also known as
Pourquoi on se bat, Dlaczego walczymy?, Why We Fight
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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