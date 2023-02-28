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Poster of Why We Fight
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Why We Fight
7.1

Why We Fight

, 2023
Pourquoi on se bat
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Why We Fight
7.1

Synopsis

"Avant l'Orage" founders Camille Étienne and Solal Moisan recall the journey and the experiences that fueled their activism of today.
Director Camille Etienne, Solal Moisan
Writer Camille Etienne, Solal Moisan
Composer Augustin Saldjian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 February 2023
Production Echo Studio
Also known as
Pourquoi on se bat, Dlaczego walczymy?, Why We Fight

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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