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Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Runnersa
6.8
Runnersa
, 2017
Runners
Poland / Documentary, Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
The participants of an extreme race run over 300 kilometers in 48 hours. During two days they don't sleep, don't stop, they even eat while running. After a couple of hours they start to feel faint, suffer contusions and even hallucin
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Director
Lukasz Borowski
Writer
Lukasz Borowski
Composer
Maciej Cieslak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
20 October 2017
Production
EC1 Lódz - Miasto Kultury, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Studio Filmowe Kadr
Also known as
Runners, Biegacze
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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