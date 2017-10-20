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Poster of Runnersa
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Runnersa
6.8

Runnersa

, 2017
Runners
Poland / Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Runnersa
6.8

Synopsis

The participants of an extreme race run over 300 kilometers in 48 hours. During two days they don't sleep, don't stop, they even eat while running. After a couple of hours they start to feel faint, suffer contusions and even hallucin
Director Lukasz Borowski
Writer Lukasz Borowski
Composer Maciej Cieslak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 20 October 2017
Production EC1 Lódz - Miasto Kultury, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej, Studio Filmowe Kadr
Also known as
Runners, Biegacze

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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