Poster of The Angry Birds Movie 3
Kinoafisha Films The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3
Synopsis

Sequel to The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019). Plot TBA
Country Finland / Hong Kong / India / Japan / USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 15 May 2026
28 January 2027 Czechia
28 January 2027 Germany
29 January 2027 Spain
15 May 2026 USA
23 December 2026 Viet Nam
Production Dentsu, Double Negative (DNEG), Flywheel Media
Also known as
The Angry Birds Movie 3, Angry Birds 3: в кино, Angry Birds, le film 3, Angry Birds 3: O Filme, Angry Birds: Le Retour, Phim Angry Birds 3
Director
John Rice
Cast
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis
Josh Gad
Josh Gad
