Marie was just two years old when her mother gifted her to her infertile sister, a common Moroccan custom at the time. 40 years later, Marie travels from France to Israel, where her family now lives, to marry her one true love. Her warm and excited family is preparing for the custom of "Seven Blessings"- a week of festive meals in honor of the bride. But Marie has also come to open old wounds. Between intoxicating family meals, secrets and lies are revealed. Marie is desperate for an apology although her family is sure she should be thanking them. This week turns into a sad comedy about family crimes, forgiveness and loss.
CountryIsrael
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere28 August 2023
Release date
7 September 2023
Israel
ProductionRonen Ben-Tal Films, United King Films
Also known as
Sheva Brachot, Seven Blessings, 7 bendiciones, Siete bendiciones