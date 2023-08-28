Menu
Kinoafisha Films Seven Blessings

Seven Blessings

Sheva Brachot 18+
Synopsis

Marie was just two years old when her mother gifted her to her infertile sister, a common Moroccan custom at the time. 40 years later, Marie travels from France to Israel, where her family now lives, to marry her one true love. Her warm and excited family is preparing for the custom of "Seven Blessings"- a week of festive meals in honor of the bride. But Marie has also come to open old wounds. Between intoxicating family meals, secrets and lies are revealed. Marie is desperate for an apology although her family is sure she should be thanking them. This week turns into a sad comedy about family crimes, forgiveness and loss.
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 August 2023
Release date
7 September 2023 Israel
Production Ronen Ben-Tal Films, United King Films
Also known as
Sheva Brachot, Seven Blessings, 7 bendiciones, Siete bendiciones
Director
Ayelet Menahemi
Cast
Tikva Dayan
Rivka Bahar
Eleanor Sela
Eran Mor
Daniel Sabag
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
