Poster of The Path of Excellence
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Path of Excellence

The Path of Excellence

La voie royale 18+
Synopsis

Sophie is a brilliant student. Encouraged by her maths teacher, she leaves the family farm to attend a science preparatory class. Between new encounters, successes and failures, and faced with fierce competition, Sophie realizes that her dream of joining the Polytechnique represents more than an entrance examination but a true challenge of social climbing.
Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 9 August 2023
World premiere 9 August 2023
Release date
9 August 2023 France
Budget €3,140,000
Worldwide Gross $1,073,851
Production Tabo Tabo Films, Bande a Part Films, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
La voie royale, The Path of Excellence, A kiválóság útja, Cesta k Dokonalosti, Cesta Vyvolených, Der Königsweg, Droga do doskonałości, Drumul Excelenței, Tee täiuslikkuseni, Королевская дорога
Director
Frédéric Mermoud
Cast
Suzanne Jouannet
Marie Colomb
Marie Colomb
Maud Wyler
Lorenzo Lefèbvre
Maryline Canto
Maryline Canto
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
