Sophie is a brilliant student. Encouraged by her maths teacher, she leaves the family farm to attend a science preparatory class. Between new encounters, successes and failures, and faced with fierce competition, Sophie realizes that her dream of joining the Polytechnique represents more than an entrance examination but a true challenge of social climbing.
CountryFrance / Switzerland
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere9 August 2023
World premiere9 August 2023
Release date
9 August 2023
France
Budget€3,140,000
Worldwide Gross$1,073,851
ProductionTabo Tabo Films, Bande a Part Films, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma
Also known as
La voie royale, The Path of Excellence, A kiválóság útja, Cesta k Dokonalosti, Cesta Vyvolených, Der Königsweg, Droga do doskonałości, Drumul Excelenței, Tee täiuslikkuseni, Королевская дорога