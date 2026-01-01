Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Crazy Day
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Crazy Day

A Crazy Day

La giornata balorda 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The ironic study of a young man's poignant adventures and sensual adventures...based on "Roman Tales" by Alberto Moravia.
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 29 October 1960
Release date
4 January 1961 France
29 October 1960 Italy
Production Euro International Films, Produzioni Intercontinentali, Transcontinental Films
Also known as
La giornata balorda, A Crazy Day, Betal med kærlighed, Ça s'est passé à Rome, Den syndfulla dagen, Es geschah in Rom, From a Roman Balcony, Love Is a Day's Work, Paranomes sheseis, Pickup in Rome, Rómában történt, Syntinen päivä, Um Dia de Enlouquecer, Un día de locura, Wenn das Leben lockt, Zdarzyło się w Rzymie, Глупый день, 狂った情事
Director
Mauro Bolognini
Cast
Jean Sorel
Lea Massari
Jeanne Valérie
Isabelle Corey
Paolo Stoppa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more